GARDEN lovers are in for a treat this month as two new open gardens are set to open their gates to the public.

Trengrove House and Highfield Farm, both just south of Abergavenny, are the latest additions to the National Garden Scheme.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 private gardens in England and Wales, all while raising money for nursing and health charities through admissions, and selling teas and cakes.

Trengrove House at Nantyderry has developed over 15 years on the ‘right plant, right place’ principle, so expect to see a wide range of interesting shrubs, perennials and grasses in an informal style.

The garden is open from 1.30pm-5pm on Sunday June 23, and entry is just £4.

Highfield Farm, in Penperlleni, on the other hand, shows what can be done in just three years to an overgrown three-acre site. After adding a gardener and a plant obsessive, the grounds are now a sight to behold.

Also open to the public on Sunday June 23, admission is £4.50 per adult and is open from 2pm-5pm.

If you are looking for more familiar surroundings, the regular favourite, Mione, at Llanvihangel Crucorney, is open on Friday June 21 and Sunday June 23, both 10.30am-6pm

The garden is full of rare and unusual plants, with a pond teeming with newts and tadpoles. Mione will also have tea and cakes for sale. Entry costs just £4, and children go free.