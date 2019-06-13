A MAN was treated for head and back injuries following an alleged assault by two men involving a hammer.

Gwent Police want to identify and speak to the two men in the CCTV images in connection with the incident, which is reported to have happened at a property in Corporation Road, Newport at about 9.20am on Tuesday June 11.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but is now recovering at home.

READ MORE:

"The altercation between the victim and two men took place in the hallway of the property and reportedly involved a hammer," said a Gwent Police spokesman.

"Officers would like to identify and speak to the men pictured as they may have information which could assist in the investigation into this incident."

Anyone who can help is asked to telephone 101, quoting log 121 of 11/6/19.

Information can also be relayed via direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, or by telephoning Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.