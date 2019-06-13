AN EVENT showcasing super cars worth millions of pounds will debut this weekend.

Motoring at the Manor takes over Celtic Manor this Sunday (June 16) showcasing some incredible vehicles along with hosting a huge array of entertainment including demo drives, live music, and much more.

Motoring ‘royalty’ will be in attendance – here is a small selection of the VIPs lined up to take part.

Anthony Reid

Best known for racing in BTCC during the 90s for Nissan and Ford, his professional career began in Sports Cars with third place at the Le Mans 24hr in a Porsche 962.

This led to six years of racing in Japan in Sports Cars, Touring Cars and included winning the Japanese F3 Championship against Jacques Villeneuve, Tom Kristensen and Rikard Rydell.

More recently, Mr Reid has been racing Touring Cars in South America for the Works Honda Petrobras Team, film work with Top Gear and with teammate Jordan Witt was crowned 2011 British GT Champions (GTC) in a Works Chevron.

Dai Llewellin

Dai Llewellin is a rally driver from Haverfordwest in West Wales.

He started rallying in 1981 in a Ford Escort Mk2 and swiftly made his name in the British National Rallying scene, becoming the Castrol Autosport national champion in 1984.

In 1985 he drove an Audi UK supported Audi Quattro, before moving onto a works MG Metro 6R4 in 1986 with further great success.

In 1987 the 6R4 was banned from international rallies, so Dai returned to the Audi UK team, driving an Audi Coupe Quattro. Not only competing in this car in the UK, Dai was also third in the European Rally Championship.

Matt Edwards

Matt is the current British Rally Champion in his M-S Sport run Ford Fiesta R5 sponsored by the Swift Group.

Matt built his first rally car in North Wales with funds from his university grant and has been successful ever since, finishing third in the 2017 Rally Championship.

Nicky Grist

Nicky Grist is an international rally co-driver, born in Ebbw Vale.

His career in the World Rally Championship lasted from 1993 to 2002, winning some 21 times, 17 of those events with legendary late Colin McRae.

Patrick Watts

Patrick Watts is a racing driver who specialised in driving saloon cars, mainly in the British Touring Car Championship, in the 1980s and 1990s.

He won his first championship in 1979 in a one make Mini series, continuing in similar series until 1983 when he got his first break into the BTCC in a Mini Metro Turbo in 1983 and 1984 entered by the manufacturer.

Mr Watts continues to race in various historic championships and will present examples of the Mini Metro Turbo and Peugeot 406 that he raced, plus a Studebaker Hawk which he still competes in.

Rosemary Smith

You will find Rosemary in the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest person ever to drive a Formula 1 car, aged 79 years, in a Renault at the Paul Ricard circuit in the South of France in 2017.

Despite that recent claim to fame, Rosemary has been involved with rally cars since the early 1960s.

She came to fame initially driving a works entered Hillman Imp, winning the 1965 International Tulip Rally in Holland, before numerous successes as the winner of many Ladies Awards.

In 1970, she finished ninth overall and first Lady on the longest Rally ever –

the London to Mexico World Cup Rally.

Jack The Supercar Kid

One of Motoring At The Manor’s ambassadors is an extraordinary young man, called Jack who is 12-years-old and has Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of Autism.

Jack The Super Car Kid as he is fondly known, discovered at a young age he had a passion for all things motoring and when absorbed in his passion it helps with his ASD symptoms.

Jack has experienced some amazing things already as he uses motorsport to help shine a light on the issues of Autism including: attending Le Mans 24hr, being a VIP guest at Gumball 3000, making friends with most of the drivers from the BTCC, but his biggest adventure was the Nürburgring at the age of eight, when he was a passenger with a race instructor & completed a lap in 8mins 10sec.

Phil Collins

Phil Collins is a rally driver from Hereford, once described by the Three time Formula 1 World Champion Ayrton Senna as a 'nut case', who has been driving since the late 1970s.

Miki Biasion

Miki was born in 1958 and was World Champion in 1988 and 1989 driving for the Lancia team, being only the second driver ever to successfully defend his World Rally Champion driver crown.

He dominated his years at the top of rallying, winning nearly three quarters of the rallies in that period.

After Lancia he drove for Ford, producing the best result in the World Championship in 1992 for the Sierra Cosworth and taking the Escort Cosworth to a win in Greece on the Acropolis Rally in 1993.

Graham Robson

Graham possesses a worldwide reputation as a chronicler and observer of the sport of rallying, having produced some 162 books from the Saab 96, Triumph TR2

and Austin Healeys from the 1950s and early 1960s through to Ford Focus of recent years.

His amazing knowledge makes him the person to ask for information on even the most obscure car, driver or event from the last 60 years.

Mr Robson will carry out interviews on the stage throughout Motoring at the Manor.

