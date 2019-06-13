A £1.8 million waste water scheme will be carried out in a Monmouthshire village to help protect properties from flooding.

The scheme in Penperlleni will be part of a Wales-wide programme of works funded through a £47m customer dividend announced by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

Some properties in the Penperlleni area are prone to flooding during periods of heavy rain, and the scheme is intended to improve protection, and to provide environmental benefits to the area for the future.

Other projects to be funded in Wales include the improvement of water networks in areas experiencing problems (10m), water treatment to reduce risks of interruptions (£4m), prevention of sewer blockages and flooding of houses (£6m), and lead supply pipe replacement (£2.5m).

The funding was announced alongside the company’s annual financial and performance results, and confirmation of its highest-ever annual capital investment at £452m - more than £1.2m a day.

“Our results show that Welsh Water is balancing the need to keep bills affordable for our customers, with the need to invest in our services to ensure our business is sustainable for decades to come," said Dwr Cymru Welsh Water chairman Alastair Lyons.

"This is made possible by our unique non-shareholder model which allows us to invest in priority areas which our customers help us identify.

“The record dividend investment and strong financial results make it possible for us to work to achieve the long-term objectives set out in our Welsh Water 2050 strategy.”