BORIS Johnson has topped the first ballot of Conservative MPs in the race to be the party's new leader and prime minister.

The former foreign secretary won 114 votes in the ballot to succeed Theresa May.

Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey failed to secure the 17 nominations needed and have been eliminated from the running - leaving seven MPs in the race.

Further ballots will be held next week until the field is reduced to two, at which point members of the Conservative Party will be invited to vote for the winner.

Full votes: