FOUR men are braving the wet, windy and unseasonal weather by taking on an intense walking challenge for a good cause.

Mike Brown, 70, Mark Richards, 60, Sean Hayward, 53, and Dan Perham, 44, are walking from Pontypool to Swansea over three days to raise money for the charity Hope GB.

Hope GB is a Torfaen-based support group - run by volunteers - which aim to help families, carers and associates of children and adults with autism and Aspergers Syndrome.

The four men, all from Pontypool, left Pontypool Conservative Club on foot this morning and aim to reach the Cross Keys Pub in Swansea on Saturday.

They were inspired to support Hope GB by Laura Kendall, who has an eight-year-old son with autism.

Ms Kendall said: “I work behind the bar at Pontypool Conservative Club and these four were discussing doing a sponsored walk for charity.

“As the mother of an autistic child I just had to recommend Hope GB, a fantastic local charity which helps children and their families including myself.

“Their support is simply amazing, and it just felt so close to home. We want to raise as much money for them as we possibly can.

“The group are amazing - Mike has done this a few times in the past for other charities.”

The distance from Pontypool Conservative Club to the Cross Keys Pub in Swansea is around 50 miles, meaning they will have to walk more than 16 miles a day to meet their target.

Sarah Robinson, chairperson for Hope GB trustees, said: “We think what these four are doing is so generous, especially considering the terrible weather.

“We were approached by Laura, as we have previously supported her, and we think it’s an amazing initiative.

“We are sending the team lots of good luck and wishing for some better weather for them.”

You can show your support by donating at justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-kendall4?fbclid=IwAR0Rh0LlR7CER17yXdaeJdcx15fPm3QLkjWIROGUzhFcLObgb63LzBefIGo&utm_source=Facebook