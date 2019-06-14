LONG-RUNNING plans for housing on the former site of Pontypool & District Hospital are being recommended for approval by councillors next week.

Proposals for 34 homes on the Hospital Road site were given the green light in 2016, but since then the plans have been on hold as the developers sought an agreement with council officials.

The outline application was approved three years ago, subject to a section 106 agreement - a legal agreement committing the developer to provide money for infrastructure projects in the community.

A new planning report says progress was ‘stalled’ after the applicants “queried the exact details of the S106 requirements.”

Terms of the agreement have now been met after “extensive discussion”, but due to the length of time it has taken, the application must come back before councillors for consideration next week.

The agreement includes providing 25 per cent affordable housing, a children’s play area, and money towards improving adult recreation and existing play facilities in the area.

Under the plans 34 two and three-bedroom terraced houses would be built on the former Pontypool and District Hospital site, accessed off Hospital Road.

Traffic calming measures would be installed along Hospital Road, and a footpath link would be created.

The site would also include a children’s play area.

Further details of the scheme, except for access and layout, will be provided in a later reserved matters application.

At a site visit earlier this month, councillors welcomed the inclusion of a play area and the creation of a footpath as the road is currently said to be ‘dangerous’ for pedestrians.

It was also noted that the vacant site has become overgrown and there are concerns over fly-tipping.

Residents and the community council previously voiced concern over the number of homes proposed, but planning officers say there is enough space on the site.

Proposals for traffic calming measures have also sought to address concerns.

Planning officers have recommended councillors approve the scheme at a meeting next Tuesday.

“The proposed scheme and associated issues remain the same as when the proposals were originally considered by committee in 2016,” a report says.

“On this basis, officers consider that the proposed development continues to be acceptable in principle and in respect of the matters to be considered – namely access and layout.

“Following extensive discussion the applicant has now agreed to enter into a S106 agreement which meets the requirements of the authority’s policy.”