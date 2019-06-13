A FLASH Bentley and other luxurious items all went under the hammer for fractions of their normal market value last night.

High value proceeds of crime were sold at Wilson's Auctions as part of the Unreserved Government Auction at Wilsons Auctions in Usk Way, Newport.

The main item was a Bentley Mulsanne V8 Auto, with a market value exceeding £200,000.

It sold for a mere £41,500.

The vehicle certainly had a colourful past, having previously been at the centre of an international money laundering investigation carried out by the National Crime Agency. It was later seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Another prized vehicle at the auction was a Range Rover.

Despite only having clocked up 1,000 miles it sold for only £35,700, when normally it would exceed £60,000.

The property which stood out the most was the derelict stone-built Manshead Farm, located in Ripponden, Halifax. The property had a guide price of £240,000 and achieved a hammer total of £315,000.

Aidan Larkin, of Wilsons Auctions in Newport, said: “Last night’s Unreserved Government Auction was another great success with the Bentley and Range Rover the highlights of the evening.

"The auction continues to grow in popularity each month with so many luxury and bling items appealing to such a range of bidders and it’s great to see so many people both in the hall and online.

"We look forward to doing it all over again next month and ultimately continuing our work in returning the money realised from these seized assets, back into the public purse.”