A MAN was warned by a judge he could be facing a prison sentence after he admitted carrying out a “serious” attack in which his victim was punched.

Tobias Millard, aged 28, of Brunel Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Richard Johnson.

The offence was committed in Chepstow on September 1 last year.

Millard admitted the attack at a hearing in Cardiff Crown Court before Judge Michael Fitton QC.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, said the defendant had accepted responsibility for a “serious offence”.

The court was told the incident had been alcohol fuelled and that the victim was punched "on a number of occasions".

Judge Fitton told Millard, who was represented by Karl Williams, that he would be adjourning the case so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared by the Probation Service.

He added that the defendant should not read too much into the fact that the case was being postponed.

The judge said to him: “I make no indication and no promises. You could get a prison sentence.”

The sentencing hearing is due to take place on June 28 and Millard was granted bail.