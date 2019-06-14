TWO photographs from the 1970s have emerged, capturing the moment flowers were presented to the then Newport Transporter Bridge superintendent upon his retirement.
Dozens of people crowded in front of the Grade I listed structure to bid farewell to Mel Purnell, who, as superintendent, was tasked with looking after the site.
They are yet another fine example of the stories and memorabilia we are asking people to provide, as part of the Argus and Newport City Council's Bridge Memories project.
Mel Purnell's retirement
Lynette Duncan, of Newport, who presented flowers to Mr Purnell, recalled: "I was working for the council at that time and looked after Newport Transporter Bridge inquiries. I was asked to present the flowers.
"We were all so proud of having such a great monument in the heart of our town and I still love to visit it with my husband, Paul and brother Alan.
