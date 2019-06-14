A FUNDRAISING concert is set to be held to raise money for the Blaenavon Heritage Railway, from which thieves stole £14,000 last October.

. The safe had been secured to the wall and the floor of the booking office, and contained the takings from the four-day event.

The concert, organised by Blaenavon councillor Alan Jones, will start at 7pm on Saturday June 22 and will be held at the Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall.

It will feature performances from the Blaenavon Male Voice Choir, the Blaenavon Ladies Choir, and the Blaenavon Town Band.

Phil Tiley, chairman of Blaenavon Heritage Railway, said they had been blown away by the town's generosity since the theft.

"We can't believe the way they have gone out of their way to fundraise for us," he said.

"We have been overwhelmed by their generosity and would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved."

(Blaenavon Town Band performing at the 2018 Remembrance Concert at the Workmen's Hall, Blaenavon. Picture: Blaenavon Town Band.)

Paul Miles, from the Blaenavon Town Band, said: "The band is really pleased to be able to support Blaenavon's Heritage Railway following their loss and are really looking forward to taking part in the concert with the Blaenavon Ladies and Male Voice Choirs."

Tickets cost £6, and are available from the box office and will also be available on the door.

The compere will be Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds.