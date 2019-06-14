COMMUNITY projects across Gwent could be funded through a share of millions of pounds that is being available through pubs around the UK through a scheme called ‘Your Pub Can’.

Anyone making a nomination to receive funding has to select an pub which has signed up to the scheme.

Fifteen Gwent pubs are taking part: Dorallt Inn (Cwmbran); Station Inn (Caerphilly); Masons Arms (Caerphilly); Fisherman's Rest (Bedwas); Church House Inn (Bedwas); Rhiwderin Inn (Newport); Fox & Hounds (Newport); Tredegar Arms (Newport); Rising Sun (Newport); Riverside Tavern (Newport); Man of Steel (Newport); St Julian Inn (Newport); Coopers Arms (Hengoed); Royal Oak (Hengoed); Halfway House (Blackwood).

Nick Light, managing director at Ei Publican Partnerships, which is behind the project, said: “We have partnered with Molson Coors and Carling so that our network of thousands of pubs can sign up to help support projects that hugely benefit local communities.

“From tidying up green spaces, to building sport and recreational facilities, there are so many good causes out there that work tirelessly to improve the communities we live in and they deserve to be supported. We want our pubs to help ensure that community projects get the investment they need to continue with their efforts.”

Through the programme community projects can apply to receive funding and support to develop plans.

For more information or to nominate visit www.yourpubcan.com.

Nominations close on July 13.