UPDATE 7.55am: Traffic is moving freely on the M4 around Newport at the moment, but driving conditions remain very testing.

Traffic is heavy on the A467 Forge Road southbound, with a travel time of seven minutes through that section.

On High Cross Road, leading to the roundabout at junction 27, traffic is backed up beyond Cefn Walk, with a five-minute travel time.

IT is fairly quiet in the roads around Newport and the rest of rest so far this morning, but the weather conditions are horrendous, so please take care if you have a journey to make.

The M4 westbound in Newport, between junctions 27 (High Cross) and 28 (Tredegar Park), at 7.20am this morning. Picture - Traffic Wales

As usual, traffic is building southbound on the A467 Forge Lane, and is currently back to the roundabout at Bassaleg.

And there is a slight build up of traffic on the M4 westbound between junctions 23a (Magor services) and 24 (Coldra).

