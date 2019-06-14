A TEENAGER from Newport has been reported missing, having not been seen since around 6pm last Sunday, June 9.

Rahal Ibrahim is from the Newport area and has connections to the Pill area, particularly near Commercial Road.

Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare, and are appealing for the public's help to find him.

Rahal is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red jumper and black trousers.

Anyone with any information relating to Rahal’s whereabouts is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 007 of 11/6/19.

Alternatively, you can direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.