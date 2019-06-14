FIREFIGHTERS are attending a fire at a property in Chepstow this morning.

Multiple crews are at the incident, in Alice Crescent, which was reported shortly before 10am.

The Fire Service have confirmed that all of the occupants of the house have been accounted for and are unharmed.

(Firefighters at a house fire on Alice Crescent in Chepstow this morning. Credit: Ollie Barnes)

The road is sealed off while crews tackle the blaze.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke at about 10am.

(Fire Crews were called to a property on Alice Crescent in Chepstow this morning. Picture: Ollie Barnes)

(Smoke at a property on Alice Crescent in Chepstow, where Fire Crews were called this morning. Picture: Ollie Barnes)

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue service said: "At approximately 9.57am on Friday, June 14, 2019 we received reports of a domestic fire in Thornwell, Chepstow.

"We have mobilised fire crews from Chepstow and Caldicot and are working safely and effectively to extinguish the fire.

"All occupants of the property have been accounted for and are unharmed.

"As a safety precaution, a small cordon is in place at this time."