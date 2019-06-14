PATIENTS, families and visitors living in parts of Caerphilly county borough can now get to the Royal Gwent Hospital more easily, after Stagecoach responded to a request by altering a route.

The bus company has amended the Service 50 route, so that two buses per hour will continue to operate between Bargoed and Newport, however one of these buses will operate as the new route 50A.

Buses on route 50A will operate to/from Newport via Tredegar Park, Cardiff Road and the Royal Gwent Hospital, rather than Gaer Park and The Handpost.

The route has been introduced following residents’ requests to Caerphilly council.

Council leader David Poole said “We welcome the introduction of the new bus route to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

“It will make a significant difference to those people who rely upon public transport either to attend hospital appointments or to visit loved ones.”

(Hefin David AM, Rosa Williams, Wayne David MP, and Stagecoach passenger Mrs Quartely at the launch of the route 50A service. Picture: Stagecoach.)

Rosa Williams, marketing manager for Stagecoach in South Wales said: “We have listened to customer feedback with regards to connections from Caerphilly to the Royal Gwent Hospital, and have as a trial diverted one journey per hour via the hospital to assess effects on patronage and timings.

“We hope that there is no impact on timings and that the service remains punctual and well used that we may consider this for the long term."