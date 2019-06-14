SIXTEEN people have to date been arrested and charged with supplying class A drugs in the wake of a huge series of police raids across Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly on Wednesday.

Twelve of those involved have been remanded in custody, 10 of whom have pleaded guilty to a range of drug-related offences.

Four others have been bailed to appear in court in the coming days and weeks.

More than 180 Gwent Police officers carried out raids to tackle serious and organised crime in the two county boroughs

early on Wednesday morning

.

The raids were part of Operation Jigsaw and sought to dismantle the most serious form of drugs supply in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

Arrests took place in a range of locations, including Oakdale, Pontllanfraith, Newbridge, Abertillery, Rhymney, Hengoed, Trelewis, Nelson, Bargoed, and Pontlottyn.

The teams included Gwent Police's Serious Organised Crime Team, specialist method of entry and search trained officers, along with officers from the dogs' section and Criminal Investigation Teams. Local officers were also used to help carry out this morning’s activity.

What were believed to be Class A drugs, heroin and crack cocaine, were also seized and sent for forensic examination and identification.

Pictures from Gwent Police show a broken door and officers preparing to execute the raids.

The officers began the raids from 5am.

Detective Inspector for Organised Crime, Andrew Tuck, said the raids had been "the culmination of over six months of meticulous work across Gwent Police to disrupt the supply of the most harmful drugs in our society".

A Gwent Police statement issued this morning concludes: "Thank you to our local communities for your ongoing support."

Anyone wishing to report illegal drug supply or use, no matter how small the detail, may telephone Gwent Police on 101, or send a direct message to the force's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.