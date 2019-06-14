A GRADE II listed building in Newport has been sold at auction for £335,000.

Rothbury House, in Stow Park Circle, had been owned by the Cinotti brothers, owners of the Gemelli restaurant at Spytty Retail Park and Gem42 on Bridge Street, who had planned on developing it in to a boutique hotel.

They had been granted planning permission for the proposal in April 2018, subject to conditions, after it had previously been turned down in 2015 over concerns around parking and impact on the surrounding area.

But last month, co-owner Pasquale Cinotti told the Argus the building had been put up for auction because he needed to "free up" his time for personal reasons.

(The Rothbury, at Stow Park Circle, has been auctioned for £335,000. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers.)

The Rothbury was among the lots listed in the latest auction by the regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson on Thursday, June 13, with a guide price of £250,000 to £350,000.

It was sold with planning consent for a guest house with restaurant and lapsed planning permission for apartments.

Auction valuer Audrey Smith said: “There was serious bidding for this prestigious detached property.

“It sold at the upper end of its freehold guide to a local buyer and offers the new owner a superb opportunity to restore it to its former glory.

READ MORE:

“This may be through its current planning consent, reviving its former scheme or following a new development plan subject to the necessary permissions.”

The late 19th Century property was a private house before becoming a nursing home.

The building includes two coach houses and a store room with gardens and a large car park, along with an ornamental staircase, reception rooms, central landing, cellar, driveway and large entrance hall.

The buyer of the building is not publicly known.