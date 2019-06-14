PUPILS from Griffithstown Primary School took to the airwaves as part of the launch of the School Radio Torfaen project.

Community radio station Vitalize Radio has held its first workshop, inviting pupils into its Cwmbran studio to teach them about a range of roles involved in radio production.

The project will see the children complete a six-week programme during the summer term to develop their confidence, their IT skills, and their practical learning skills.

Dan Williams, founder and manager of Vitalize Radio, is hoping to establish the project to link in with the Welsh Government’s 21st century schools programme.

“It went great,” he said. “It was a fantastic opportunity to get the kids involved.

“We were working with the pupils on the intervention programme at Griffithstown Primary. We brought them in and showed them the studio environment.

“It is showing them that it’s more than just pressing play on a song. It shows them that they can have fun with working in radio.

(Vitalize founder and station manager Dan Williams. Picture: Dan Williams)

“We gave them the opportunity to introduce themselves and introduce a song live on the radio.

“Next week it will be looking at naming and branding their own radio stations.

“We have built a six-week programme for them with workshops where we can show them how the studio works and work towards putting together a trial show.”

Griffithstown will trial the programme this term, before the station applies for lottery funding in the hope of expanding it to other schools in the new academic year.

(Pupils from Griffithstown Primary School visited Vitalize Radio in Cwmbran to launch the School Radio - Torfaen project. Picture: Griffithstown Primary School.)

Andrea Cleere, whose class took part in the workshop, said: “It went really well. The children were able to choose their favourite song and introduce it live on air.

“They found it really exciting and were buzzing when they came back in to school.

“In future weeks we will be using it to help develop their literacy skills. They will research a topic and then speak about it on the air.

“This can really help them with their confidence as well.

“It is a lovely experience for the children and we are really excited about it.”

To find out more about the project, search 'School Radio - Torfaen' on Facebook or @RadioTorfaen on Twitter.