EIGHT people have today been jailed for their roles as part of an organised crime network responsible for arranging the supply of cocaine, in Newport and surrounding areas.

The group operated on a hierarchical basis to supply directly to users through a series of drug lines run by street dealers and to supply wholesale amounts to dealers in their own right.

Anthony McNamee, Ryan McNamee, Neil Seer, Sanjeev Boora, Jonathan Appleton, Gary Taylor, Nicholas Moss and Darren Dally were all arrested by officers as part of Operation Divide – a detailed police investigation, including police surveillance to unravel the illegal criminal network, culminated in large scale raids which took place in November 2018.

This operation forms part of the wider Gwent Police Operation Jigsaw to tackle Serious and Organised criminality in Gwent.

Seven of the eight were charged with conspiring to supply Class A controlled drugs and one person, Darren Dally charged with money laundering.

They were all sentenced today at Newport Crown Court and received a total of more than 61 years in prison.

The court heard, all eight defendants played an integral role in supplying class A drugs in the Gwent area but Anthony McNamee played the leading management role in the group.

Dally’s role was to launder part of the vast sums of money generated by this enterprise through his now-defunct business Torfaen Car sales.

Detective Inspector Andrew Tuck, who leads the Serious and Organised Crime team, said: “These sentences are the culmination of over a year’s worth of meticulous work to disrupt, dismantle and bring to justice to this organised crime group.

“Criminals involved in serious organised crime are a daily threat to our communities.

“The criminality associated with large scale drug supply can include serious violence and fraud, to name but a few, have enormous consequences in our communities – which far too often, people don’t see as part of the bigger picture of serious organised crime.

“Seeing the huge wealth generated by criminals who can lead extravagant lifestyles can also be corrosive and dispiriting for our hard working, law abiding residents.

“The lengthy prison sentences these offenders will serve should act as warning to other criminals in the Gwent area that we are working to dismantle these most serious criminal networks and next time, we could be coming to your door.”