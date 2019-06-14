TORFAEN council have released details of the road closures that are in place for this year's Mic Morris 10K race next month.

The annual race is held in memory of Mic Morris, a police officer and British international middle distance runner from Pontypool who died aged just 24 during a training run in 1983.

This year's event will take place on Sunday, July 14, starting in Blaenavon at 9am.

(Runners set off at the start of the 2018 Mic Morris 10k. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

The route follows along Cwmavon Road until it diverts off via Old Road/Limekiln Road, continuing along a closed road route to the finish line in Pontypool Park.

The following roads will be closed from 8am until 11:30am:

• A4043 Cwmavon Road from the junction of Prince Street and New William Street in Blaenavon to Old Road in Abersychan.

• Old Road.

• Limekiln Road.

• Freeholdland Road.

• George Street.

• Mill Road.

• Hospital Road.

• The northern section of Osbourne Road to its junction with Riverside.

• Riverside.

• Park Road leading up to Penygarn Road.

(The start of the 2018 Mic Morris 10k. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Event organiser Ben Jeffries said: “Anyone whose travel or caring responsibilities could be affected by the closures should contact Torfaen’s sports development team on 01633 628936 as soon as possible so arrangements can be made with the team who are managing our traffic management arrangements.

“All the emergency services and local care providers have been notified and arrangements are in place to allow emergency vehicles and carers with ID to cross the roads without delay should they need to attend an incident or a client.

“I apologise in advance to anyone inconvenienced by the road closures but hope the advance notice for this established event allows residents to make alternative arrangements during the small window of closure.

“We will post information through the letter boxes of residents living on the closed roads and we will reopen roads earlier if it's possible and safe for runners to do so.”

If you want to take part in the race, entries can be completed on the Fullon Sport and if you require transport on the day, an option for a return shuttle bus journey from Pontypool Active Living Centre carpark to Blaenavon is available when you book online.