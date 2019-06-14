GWENT Police are re-appealing for information following an alleged sexual assault.

The incident is reported to have happened between 12.30am and 1.50am on Wednesday, April 24.

The victim was travelling in a taxi alone from Cardiff City Centre to Blackwood, when it’s reported she was sexually assaulted inside the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped in a bus stop in Maesycwmmer, opposite the butcher's shop, where the incident is reported to have taken place.

A 61-year-old man from the Cardiff area has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and he has been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Gwent Police continued: "Officers continue to investigate this incident and are appealing for information from anyone who could help.

"We would particularly like to speak to the person shown in these CCTV images, who was seen walking close to the area at around 1.30am on the morning of the incident. Please be re-assured you are not in any trouble, but you could have vital information that could help our enquiries.

"If you are this person shown, or if you have any information that could help our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 44 24/4/19 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages. If you’d like to report information anonymously via Crimestoppers, please call 0800 555111."