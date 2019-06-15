DEMOLITION work is well under way at the site of the former Cwmcarn High School.

The school has been closed since October 2018, and the site is set to become the new home for Welsh-medium nursery and primary school, Ysgol Cwm Gwyddon, currently based in neighbouring Abercarn.

In January, a Caerphilly council report said that work to demolish the school, except for the relatively new former arts block, would start "as soon as possible."

It read: "The demolition works will commence at the Cwmcarn High site as soon as possible to minimise standing and security costs and to remove the anti-social behaviour/vandalism risk.

"The relatively new build arts block is the only school building in good condition and this will be excluded from the demolition works."

A Caerphilly council spokeswoman said that work is progressing to schedule, with a delay in the demolition being as expected, and caused by a number of factors, including asbestos testing and removal, the tendering process, and the appointment of contractors.

The school has previously had an problem with asbestos, as in 2012, work to tackle an asbestos issue closed the school for 14 months.

(Cwmcarn High School, which has been closed since October 2018.)

The plans for the site form part of the Welsh Government's £1.4 billion 21st Century School and Education Programme, which is aimed at improving existing schools and building new ones across Wales.

A £3million business case was approved by Welsh Government for additional classrooms at Newbridge School to accommodate Cwmcarn pupils who wished to transfer.

The money, along with an extra £1.5million council investment, was also be used for demolition works at both Cwmcarn High and Newbridge Schools.

Demolition work at Newbridge school is now complete.