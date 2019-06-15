As restaurants and food chains are as popular as ever, we take a look back through some images of restaurants over the past 50 years.

Do you recognise any of these scenes?

South Wales Argus:

(Chinese lion dance at the opening of the King of Kings Cantonese restaurant at the King’s Hotel, High Street, Newport. September 23, 1993)

South Wales Argus:

(Bella Napoli Restaurant, Newport. July, 1990)

South Wales Argus:

(Inside: Legends Restaurant in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran. October 24, 1990)

South Wales Argus:

(Restaurant Cymreig in Newport. May 1970)

South Wales Argus:

(Royal Palace Bar area leading to the restaurant in Abergavenny. January 11, 1990)

South Wales Argus:

(Inside the King of Kings restaurant, Newport. November 1993)

South Wales Argus:

(Curros Resaurant, Caerleon. September 1990)

South Wales Argus:

(Hickmans Restaurant, Newport. January 25, 1990)

South Wales Argus:

(Ohaka Tandoori Restaurant, Newport. July 1991)