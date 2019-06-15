As restaurants and food chains are as popular as ever, we take a look back through some images of restaurants over the past 50 years.

Do you recognise any of these scenes?

(Chinese lion dance at the opening of the King of Kings Cantonese restaurant at the King’s Hotel, High Street, Newport. September 23, 1993)

(Bella Napoli Restaurant, Newport. July, 1990)

(Inside: Legends Restaurant in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran. October 24, 1990)

(Restaurant Cymreig in Newport. May 1970)

(Royal Palace Bar area leading to the restaurant in Abergavenny. January 11, 1990)

(Inside the King of Kings restaurant, Newport. November 1993)

(Curros Resaurant, Caerleon. September 1990)

(Hickmans Restaurant, Newport. January 25, 1990)

(Ohaka Tandoori Restaurant, Newport. July 1991)