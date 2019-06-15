MUSIC fans are gearing up for a concert to remember - it’s almost time for Newport’s Portstock Festival to blast off.

Rodney Parade will be rocking out on Saturday June 22, with a selection of local and world-famous acts coming together to do what they do best, all in support of St David’s Hospice Care.

(Portstock 2018 (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Event organisers have released the final running order for the event:

11.30am (plus in-between acts): DJ Daryll Barnby & Compere Kelly RB.

12.30pm – 1pm: Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy.

1.30pm – 2pm: The Ska Monkeys.

2.30pm – 3.10pm: The Rotanas.

1.15pm (plus in-between acts): The Honest Poet.

3.40pm – 4.25pm: The Darling Buds.

5pm – 6pm: The Karpets.

6.30pm – 7.30pm: Dr Feelgood.

8pm – 9pm: Rusty Shackle.

9.30pm – 10.30pm: Stereo MCS

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Portstock 2019 is going to be a fantastic event for the people of Newport and beyond.

“We have a great selection of acts so there will definitely be something for everyone. This is not something that you want to miss.”

Along with a diverse musical line up, Portstock 2019 will host various activities. This includes: The Sparklettes Hula Hoop Troupe workshops, Studts funfair, a unique 'photo booth' - Rubbish Portraits by Lucie Sheridan and family activities from Pure Gym Newport.

Guests can also get dolled up with eco-friendly glitter from The Sparkle Bar or face painting by Irene.

(Portstock 2018 (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

There will also be plenty to keep little ones amused in the Kids Corner, including: Dragons Rugby, Characters N Co, The Pixie’s Wardrobe workshops, The Slime Factory workshops, family garden games by Melin Homes Communities Team, and children’s sports games by Newport Live.

The day promises to be packed with family-fun, with money raised helping St David's Hospice Care carry out their vital work for patients and families in Gwent.

Get your tickets for Portstock 2019 by visiting

or call their Booking Line on 01633 674990.