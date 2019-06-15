HOMELESSNESS is rising across the entire country and as a result many groups have resorted to providing vital assistance to rough sleepers.

South Wales Argus reporter Tomos Povey joined Pride in Pill last weekend to feed the homeless.

Pushing two ready-to-burst red trollies full of food and water is all this group needs to attend to dozens of the most vulnerable in Newport city centre.

From November 2018 to present, an eyewatering 430 meals and food tickets have been handed out by the Pride in Pill community group to the homeless.

The group, manned by four people, traverse the streets of the city centre every Sunday for three hours to hand out a hot drink, either a meal or food ticket – which provides a meal at a city restaurant – and a packed lunch to any rough sleeper spotted.

(Volunteers at work)

Having met Pride in Pill outside the Lahore Restaurant, chairman Paul Murphy explained the reasoning for the charitable work.

“Since we did Wrap Up Newport, we had some items left over and Tracey Jones and I thought we would hand stuff out,” he said.

“We then wanted to do it on a regular basis.

“Other than a meal and voucher and packed lunch, we also give out washing items and a hot drink.

“There is four of us every Sunday.

“We see 20 to 30 homeless people every Sunday.”

The group’s first stop is at the site of where two homeless pods are currently placed.

Within minutes of arrival, four very relieved faces eagerly greeted the group.

“They love to see us and always say ‘thank you’ when they are given food and drink,” said Mr Murphy.

“We get through so many bottles of water every night.

“We carry with us roughly 800 bottles of water. I would say we give out about 72 bottles of water on a night.”

(Tracey Jones and Paul Murphy speaking to a rough sleeper)

He also praised the pods for taking people off the streets.

We then made our way along the High Street and eventually to Cambrian Road.

It was there that we met Shane Jones, who was forced into a life on the streets after losing his job three years ago.

“I have put my tent up on Malpas Road and have been there for half a year,” he admitted.

“I do not want to be there, but I have no choice.

“Living in a tent is not pleasant. You worry about the weather and drunks at night.”

(Shane Jones receiving food and drink from Tracey Jones and Paul Murphy)

Another rough sleeper, who has been on the streets of Newport for nine years, added: “We do not choose to be homeless.

“I hate being in my position.

“I am just grateful to groups – such as Pride in Pill – because without them we would be in an even worse position than we already are.”

The group also proudly explained how its volunteers also provide much needed counselling and emotional support to rough sleepers.

Volunteer Tracey Jones said: “We aim to pinpoint the vulnerable to charities and help that way. We cannot do it on our own.

“Importantly, we also want to show that we care. We listen to concerns and give advice.”

And Mr Murphy added: “It is not just about giving out food; we also spend time with the person. We want to talk to them and hear of their issues."

By the end of the evening, 24 rough sleepers had received aid from the group.

There is no excuse for anyone to be living on the streets, stressed Mr Murphy.

"We are one of the richest nations in the world," he said.

"There are lots of causes of homelessness but we need to address them. One of those is when people lose their jobs.

"More people need to help rough sleepers."

According to the latest statistics from StatsWales, the sight of homelessness has increased every year in Newport since 2015.

The website estimated the number of rough sleepers from 2015- 2016 to be eight in Newport.

The figure then rose between 2016- 2017 and 2017-2018 from 17 to 22 respectively.