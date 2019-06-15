A PAEDOPHILE assessed as posing a “high risk of harm towards female children” was jailed after he groomed a young girl.

Marius Abramavicius, aged 35, of Risca Road, Newport, told his victim not to tell anyone he had sexually assaulted her, prosecutor Jeffrey Jones said.

But after the girl raised the alarm, the defendant made a full confession to the police after initially denying child abuse, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Abramavicius, who came to live in the UK from his native Lithuania in 2009, told detectives he was “very sorry” for what he did.

He admitted two counts of intentionally sexually touching a girl with the offences taking place during this decade.

Mr Jones told the judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, that the defendant had no previous convictions.

David Pinnell, representing Abramavicius said: “His best mitigation is his plea of guilty, going to a police station and making full admissions and that he is of previous good character.

“The defendant is hard-working and, until recently, had been a lawful contributor to this country.”

His barrister added: “He can’t explain why he did this. He is very remorseful.”

The court was told that Abramavicius had been categorised as presenting a “high risk of harm towards female children”.

The judge told him: “You have not been able to provide any explanation for this behaviour.

“The sexual touching of a child is a serious matter.”

Recorder Bould told the defendant his actions had also had a “serious effect” on his victim and that his offending had shown “elements of grooming”.

The judge jailed Abramavicius for 30 months and made him the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The defendant must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He will also have to pay a £170 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.