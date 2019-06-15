AN EMERGENCY services open day, allowing people to see the action up close, returns for its second year tomorrow.

Behind the Badge 999 open day will take over Police Headquarters, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, this Sunday (June 16) following the success of last year’s debut event which attracted more than 15,000 people.

This year they are introducing ’24 minutes in custody’ giving youngsters the ‘custody experience’ from being fingerprinted to being ‘locked up’ in the cell on site.

There will also be a whole array of entertainment activities from 9.30am to 4.30pm, as previously reported by South Wales Argus.

The timetable for the day is as follows:

9.30am – 9.50am: Representatives of Gwent’s Cadet and Youth Organisations.

9.50am – 10am: Opening address.

10am – 10.30am: Firearms display.

11am – 11.30am: Dog section display.

12pm – 12.30pm: ASU – TPAC and Taser display.

12.45pm – 1.30pm: Road Traffic Collision display which will include Fire Service extricating injured from a vehicle, with Ambulance Services dealing with casualties.

1.30pm – 2pm: Entertainment from Gwent Police Singing Group.

2pm – 2.30pm: Cadets and Youth Organisations.

2.30pm – 3pm: Dog section display.

3pm – 3.45pm: Firearms display.

3.45pm – 4.30pm: VDP, angry crowd and petrol bomb display

These events will feature in the Demonstration Zone – with a drone also on display – but the event will also include a Vehicle Zone with various emergency services vehicles on display.

There will also be a Food Zone and Kids Zone, meaning there’s something for everyone.

Behind the Badge 999 Open Day is free, however, but there are charges for the fairground rides and slides etc in the Kids Zone. Agreed percentages from these takings are going to Crownbridge School PTA, as their grounds are being used for the day as well as Gwent Police Headquarters.

