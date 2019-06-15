OUR fantastic South Wales Argus Camera Club now has 3,080 members.
The talented bunch continue to send us some extraordinary images, captured from all over the old county of Gwent.
Today, we've chosen a fantastic shot by Roger Fuller, who has shown great technical skills in capturing the glorious Newport Transporter Bridge.
READ MORE:
- School earmarked for £6m expansion is put into special measures
- A Bentley for a bargain £41,000 as items formerly owned by criminals go under the hammer
- Road closures announced for next month's Mic Morris 10K race from Blaenavon to Pontypool
If you're interested in joining the South Wales Argus Camera Club Facebook group, and potentially having your work displayed online and in print, you can do so by following the linkhere.