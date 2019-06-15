A SIX-YEAR-OLD from Newport has successfully reached the top of Pen y Fan to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of his grandad.

Hardy Fullard from Ringland lost his grandad two years ago.

Colin Thomas suffered from vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s before his passing.

(Hardy at the top of Pen y Fan!)

(Hardy with this grandad, Colin Thomas)

Lucy Fullard, mother of Hardy, spoke about his adoration for his late grandad and their close bond.

She said: “Whenever we would visit him, he never once forgot Hardy’s name.

“You could see a twinkle come back into his eyes when Hardy was around.

“Hardy even nicknamed him ‘grandad chocolate’ as he would always offer him chocolate before he’d even said hello.”

(Hardy with grandad chocolate)

READ MORE:

Hardy got the idea to climb Pen y Fan when he overheard his grandmother talking about doing it with work colleagues for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

(Hardy on his way to the top of Pen y Fan)

She added: “Hardy overheard and wanted to join them and climb for his ‘grandad chocolate’ and those with ‘sick brains’, so other people won’t have to lose their grandads to this disease.

“He wants to help ‘fix’ their brains. He’s so caring, and has the biggest heart.”

Despite the horrible, cold weather, Hardy reached the top of Pen y Fan.

She said: “Hardy was the one spurring people on to reach the top, he was so determined.

“He wanted to get to the top so much because he thought his grandad might be up there waiting for him.”

A fundraiser was set up with a target of £100, which has now surpassed £300 and counting.

(Hardy with his 'Climbing Pen y Fan for my grandad chocolate' shirt on)

She added: “Hardy cried when we told him we’d raised over £300, as like he says, he wants to fix so many brains.”

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/grandadchocolate