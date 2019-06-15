This summer hasn't got off to the best start, with rain seeming to have been on the forecast for weeks.

Last year was an entirely different story, with record after record for summer heatwaves being broken.

READ MORE:

2018 was the joint-hottest summer on record for the UK as a whole and the hottest for England, the Met Office has said.

UK temperatures for June to August 2018 reveal that the year was top of the league table in records dating back to 1910, along with 2006, 2003 and 1976, all of which are within 0.03C of each other.

Only 10 summers in the CET series have recorded average temperatures above 17C, six of which have occurred since 1976 and only two of which were pre-20th century.

This is consistent with the general picture of the climate warming globally and in the UK, the Met Office said.

2019 doesn't seem in danger of breaking any of those records at the moment, with the main concerns being driving conditions and flash flooding.

was hampered even further by the biblical conditions facing motorists on their way into work.

As the summer holidays approach ever closer, parents will likely be worrying that the wet weather will be with us for a while yet.

Hopefully clear skies and warmer spells will be on the horizon soon.