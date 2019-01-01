South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Stalled vehicle causes one lane to close and delays on motorway

1
Menu

Stalled vehicle causes one lane to close and delays on M4

By Tomos Povey

Last updated:

    One lane closed and queuing traffic due to stalled vehicle.

South Wales Argus
News
Jobs
Sport
Business
Awards
County
Dragons
What's On
Announcements
Voice
Magazines
Buy & Sell
Photosales