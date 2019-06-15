A MUSICAL festival to raise vital funds for a charity has returned for a third year today.

Rock the Lock saw performers play at the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre in Rogerstone.

The lineup includes: The Flying Spider Revival, No Direction, Oxbowlake, Bryony Sier Music, Ian Lynn Palmer, Lewis Leighton Music, Huw J Music , Ruby Kelly Music, Broken Karma and Graham James.

Band organiser Andy May

Ruby Kelly playing.

Manager Kate Wickens described the festival "as fantastic".

"It is going really, really well," she said.

"So far we have had more than 80 people come to our festival. We are expecting hundreds."

A performer

She added: "We arrange the event because people enjoy it and it also helps raise vital funds for us to help keep our centre open."

Money raised at the event will go towards the Monmouthshire, Brecon and Abergavenny Canals Trust, the team behind the centre.

For information, visit fourteenlocks.mbact.org.uk/.