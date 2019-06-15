THE South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards launched last month so now is the perfect time to nominate someone who you feel is deserving of recognition.

The awards cover a variety of categories, from Doctor, Surgeon or Midwife of the Year to 3rd Sector or Community Team of the Year.

If you know of someone who has gone above and beyond in the health and care sector then there will be a category for you, maybe multiple categories.

For example, if you know of an organisation like Reflect and CASCADE - who won last year's Together we Achieve Award for their work aiming to prevent women who’ve had a compulsory removal of a child from experiencing a repeat pregnancy in the short-term - then why hang around.

Get your nomination in.

Likewise, if you have been bowled over by someone like Martin Davies, of Martin Davies Ltd, who won last year's Pharmacy of the Year Award, then put them forward.

It's free to nominate and it will mean a great deal to the person you put forward.

These awards are about recognising individuals and teams from the across the whole health spectrum.

Managing director of the South Wales Argus, Hussain Bayoomi said: "There is outstanding work, care, innovation and services, across the health sector and it is important to focus on the people who have worked so hard and to tell their stories.

"I hope you will show your support for the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards 2019 by nominating somebody who deserves it."

To nominate, visit