A SUPPORT worker has been shortlisted in a national competition in recognition of the role she plays in supporting children with disabilities in Torfaen.

Hannah Bernard, 28, works as a facilitator at National Star in Wales, based in Mamhilad, which offers a sensory-based curriculum for young people with complex learning and physical disabilities.

She is currently training to become a tutor, having worked at Mamhilad since the base opened three years ago.

She has been selected as a regional finalist in the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards in Wales.

"National Star opens up a world of opportunities for people with disabilities, building upon their skills and encouraging them to learn in a way that suits them," said Mrs Bernard.

"It’s hugely motivating to know that I’m using my creativity to build students’ independence and social skills and overall self-confidence. For example, seeing students grow and develop through performing arts is amazing.

"The staff I work with are really supportive. There isn’t a hierarchy which is lovely. As a result, everyone respects each other and the expertise they bring to the team."

READ MORE:

As one of Mamhilad’s Welsh speakers, Mrs Bernard weaves the Welsh language into all aspects of the curriculum. She starts each morning session with ‘bore da’ and routinely chats about the weather in Welsh.

She enjoys taking the students to a weekly, all-ability dance session in Abergavenny and helping them to express themselves through movement.

John Mann, head of National Star in Wales, said: "Hannah always does more than just her job, she makes a difference to all the students, staff and parents she supports.

"Her passion, creativity and use of community connections are inspiring. However, Hannah’s overwhelming contribution is the empathy and warmth she shares with everyone she connects with."

As a finalist in the prestigious awards Mrs Bernard was interviewed at length by an independent panel of judges. She will discover whether she is named Support Worker of the Year (Wales) at a Gala Dinner in Cardiff on Thursday, June 20.

If successful she will join other regional finalists from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands at the national finals in London in October.