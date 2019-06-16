THE M48 Severn Bridge will be closed until Monday morning as upgrade works continue.

This weekend is the first of two full weekend closures in order to return the motorway to a 70mph following the removal of the toll charges.

The work includes constructing a central reservation, installing kerbs, gullies and signage as well as safety fencing and barriers, resurfacing and road marking.

The M48 Severn Bridge will be closed in both directions until 6am on Monday, June 17, and will be closed again next weekend from 6am on Saturday, June 22 to 6am on Monday, June 24.

While the closure is in place, drivers are asked to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternative route.

Highways England will also be taking the opportunity to carry out essential maintenance work with teams working on opposite sides of the carriageway each night.

Hannah Milliner, Highways England Severn Bridges General Manager, said: “This is the final push to create our free-flowing motorway with a 70mph speed limit and while we appreciate it will have some impact on drivers we have worked hard to keep this to an absolute minimum, especially as there are other works in the area scheduled at the same time.

“We have analysed traffic flows carefully to check there is no significant risk of disruption and will be keeping our customers fully informed of diversions and suggested routes via signing and the media.

“We would ask that drivers plan their journeys and follow signing carefully to avoid being delayed more than necessary and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.”

