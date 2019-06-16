MORE than 3,000 households in Blaenau Gwent could lose their entitlement to free TV licences, following an announcement by the BBC.

Under new rules being introduced by the broadcaster, only low-income households where one person aged over 75 receives the pension credit benefit will remain eligible for a free licence.

The changes will see over 159,000 households across Wales affected.

Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies has hit out at the news, and is backing a UK-wide campaign to protect free TV licences for over 75s.

He said: “This Tory Government promised in 2017 to keep the TV licence free for over 75s.

“I am very angry that this promise has been broken.

“Many of our older people rely on the television for both company and entertainment.

“This cut will hit some of our poorest pensioners the hardest, so it is absolutely vital that free TV licences for over 75s are protected.”