A FATHER and son from Monmouthshire are taking on a gruelling endurance challenge to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Dave and James Bartlett, from Whitebrook, had signed up to take part in the London to Amsterdam 2019 cycling challenge for the charity, but have now decided to make their task that little bit tougher.

Team Bartlett have added an extra 170 miles to their journey, after deciding to set off from their home town instead.

Starting on Monday, June 17, the pair will cycle a total of 530 miles in just six days.

After cycling helped him lose almost six stone last year, Dave decided he wanted to take on the challenge with his son.

“I wanted to do an event with my son James which would stretch us but also raise money for a good charity," he said. "Teenage Cancer Trust jumped out as being a really good cause. It's hard to imagine dealing with cancer as a teenager.

"Since deciding to do the ride, we have dedicated most of out spare time to fundraising and training.

"We think we are ready, now we just can’t wait to go.”

(Dave and James Bartlett are cycling from Monmouth to Amsterdam to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture: Teenage Cancer Trust.)

The duo have held a series of fundraising events in the lead up to the challenge, including coffee mornings, car boot sales and a head shave.

They have already raised £4,409, and are now aiming to reach £5,000.

Yvette James, local fundraising coordinator for Teenage Cancer Trust in South Wales said: “Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity that provides the specialised nursing and emotional support that young people with cancer aged 13 to 24 so desperately need. But right now, in Wales for every young person we support there is another we cannot.

"No young person should have to face cancer alone which is why we’re working to reach our aim of being there for 100 per cent of the young people in Wales who need our support.

"We’re entirely funded by voluntary donations which is why having amazing supporters like David and James is so important to us.

"Their new target of £5,000 could mean that we can fund over 165 hours of specialist nursing for young people with cancer in Wales."

