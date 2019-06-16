WE look at four men who have been jailed over the last month, including a child abductor, two drug dealers and a burglar.

Here are their faces and the crimes which put them behind bars.

Kyron Burgess

Kyron Burgess, aged 21, of Hart Gardens, Newport, was jailed for 18 months at the city’s crown court for child abduction.

The offence was committed this April in the Pill area of Newport.

Outside the court, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We will strive to keep children safe.

“Where child abduction notices are served and we receive information to state that the offenders are not adhering to them, they will be dealt with effectively and where possible charged with child abduction offences.”

Kieron Lewis

Cocaine dealer Kieron Lewis, aged 21, of Jones Street, Newport, was jailed for two years and eight months at the city’s crown court.

He admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply cocaine, dangerous driving, obstructing a police officer, driving whilst over the specified drug limit and possession of criminal property.

The offences were committed in Park Square, Newport, on June 16, 2018.

Outside the court, Police Constable Andrew Owens, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “Lewis was seen by plain clothed police officers openly dealing cocaine from his vehicle in the middle of the day.

“As officers attempted to detain him, he then drove away dangerously, mounting a pavement in an attempt to escape.

“Lewis then felt it acceptable to resist officers and had to be brought under control using police spray

“He was found to be in possession of numerous bags of cocaine ready for onward supply and further bags were located in his home address.

“Gwent Police are committed to tackling drug dealing and will continue to actively police this issue.”

Patrick O’Driscoll

Patrick O’Driscoll, aged 22, was jailed for five years at Cardiff Crown Court for a burglary he committed in Caerphilly county.

Outside the court, the office in charge of the case, Detective Constable Matt Pearce said: “In March of this year, a family from Caerphilly were victims to a shocking burglary where they were awoken to find that their two vehicles had been stolen.

“Within the space of four days of the burglary taking place, officers arrested a 22-year-old man from the Cardiff area and were in a position to charge him with the burglary.

“The two vehicles were also recovered. Patrick O’Driscoll was convicted at Cardiff Crown Court and was given a custodial term of five years in prison.

“The expeditious nature of this investigation was helped by the local community coming together and working with Gwent Police and our collaboration with South Wales Police.”

Paul Eden

Heroin trafficker Paul Eden, aged 35, formerly of Tudor Road, Monmouth, was caged for three years at Newport Crown Court after being caught dealing at Magor Services on the M4.

He admitted possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply, the offence being committed on April 10, 2018.