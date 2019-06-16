THE town of Usk has become something of a byword in the world of flower and floral displays.

Since 1981, the town has earned an enviable reputation for its colourful and vibrant displays, and visitors will not be disappointed during the summer months when the town is a riot of colour.

Winner of their class in Wales in Bloom for over 30 years, the town crowned these achievements last year by winning the International Communities in Bloom, seeing off competition from Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy and Hungary.

Success in the international competition was secured with the help of what has now become a fixture on many gardeners’ calendars and a must in the run-up to the Royal Horticultural Show at Hampton Court - Usk Open Gardens Weekend.

On the final weekend of this month (June 29-30), more than 20 Usk gardens will open their gates to thousands of visitors. This is a great chance to have a look round other people’s gardens, chat to the owners, stop for lunch in a pub or by the river, take afternoon tea, and maybe buy some plants from markets stalls or from one of the town’s two garden centres.

This year, Usk Open Gardens celebrates its silver anniversary and so every effort is being made to make the event even more special.

Jan Mundy, chairwoman of Usk Open Gardens, said: “The gardeners range from the novice enthusiast to long-standing experts, but all are enthusiastic supporters of the cause and enjoy welcoming our visitors and sharing the beauty of Usk. It really is a community effort with young and old involved.”

And an army of dedicated volunteers means nearly all the ticket money can be donated to charities. Last year, they handed £19,500 to organisations such as Ty Hafan, St David’s Hospice and North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation, as well as smaller local organisations.

The weekend is heavily supported by local businesses which sponsor publicity and the bus service to enable all the funds raised to be donated to charity.

All the gardens are within walking distance of the free car parks and there is a regular free mini bus service around the town.

Admission is £7.50 for a day or £10 for the weekend. Children aged 14 and under go free.

For more information, visit www.uskopengardens.com, phone 01291 672713 or e-mail uskopengardens@gmail.com