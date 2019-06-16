THERE is only one ballet company in Wales - an award-winning company which brings in dancers from worldwide - and it’s right here in Newport.

Ballet Cymru was established in 1986 by Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty. Back then, Ballet Cymru has no official base and relied on renting out space at Newport city centre’s Riverfront Theatre.

In 2014, they moved into their multipurpose building in Wern Industrial Estate, in Rogerstone, and have been thriving ever since.

(Romeo a Juliet by Ballet Cymru. Video: Red Beetle Films)

Ballet Cymru’s administrator, Jenny Isaacs, said: “The building, which is the biggest company in Wales was an empty shell, which we built from scratch.

“We have 34 years of costumes and props held here in our treasure trove. Thanks to this premises we are able to have everything under one roof.”

Ballet Cymru (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The building features a high ceiling, solar panels, temperature controls and a huge dance studio with a spring-loaded floor.

There is also second studio space, and office space upstairs, with the building being used by the local community and for regional exams.

This move was supported by National Lottery, The Arts Council of Wales, The Garfield Weston Foundation, The Foyle Foundation, The Wolfson Foundation and The Linbury Trust.

Beth Meadway, 22, is from Hull and trained in London but is now enjoying her third season with Ballet Cymru and praised the facilities.

(Beth Meadway)

Ms Meadway said: “Being part of Ballet Cymru is amazing as we have the best facilities in Wales, with a massive studio and spring-loaded floor.

“At the moment we’re rehearsing Romeo a Juliet, before it goes on tour in China this September.”

Ballet Cymru’s production of Romeo a Juliet is a collaboration between Ballet Cymru, Coreo Cymru and Riverfront Theatre, and has won Wales Theatre Award 2014, plus Best Large-Scale Dance Production 2013.

Artistic Director, Darius James OBE, said: “I am hugely excited to be taking Ballet Cymru to China this year.

“Romeo a Juliet is a production entirely made in Wales that showcases the some of the best dancers working in Wales today.

"It has been an exceptional year, meeting Prince Charles in March to receive my OBE for Services to Ballet and Community Dance, and now representing Wales on a world stage with a company based in my hometown of Newport.”

Ballet Cymru (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

With the music and choreography already in place it’s now down to the new dancers to learn the production ahead of performances in Shijiazhuang, Langfang and Shenzhen this September.

Role swapping means all dancers to have the opportunity to try different roles, which also enables someone to cover for a dancer if they’re injured or unwell.

Ballet Cymru has gained an impressive reputation from attracting dancers, not just from the UK, but from all over the world.

Ballet Cymru (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Communications Officer, Patricia Vallis, helps run Ballet Cymru’s Pre-Professional Programme which aims to facilitate the transition from full time training into professional company life in a focused, nurturing environment.

The full-time year intensive course has been hugely successful, with the dancers’ work recently showcased at Ballet Cymru 2 – Made in Wales show which was performed at Riverfront Theatre, Newport, and Dance House, Cardiff.

Ms Vallis said: “The programme has been amazing, bringing people from all around the world to Newport.

“This year, the Pre-Professional Programme attracted dancers from Australia, Canada, Greece, Finland, Brazil, Britain, Romania and beyond.

“The idea is to give them experience and knowledge to progress their dancing careers, with many going on to perform worldwide.”

Krystal Lowe, from Bermuda, has been a dancer with Ballet Cymru since 2012, and is now a guest artist, which allows her to choreograph her own shows and progress her career, often working with University of South Wales (Atrium) in Cardiff.

(Krystal Lowe)

Ms Lowe, who recently took on the role of Diversity Champion for Ballet Cymru, said: “This is a new role for me, with the aim to increase diversity, not just in dancers but in audiences and throughout the company.

“We are passionate about diversity, focusing on different languages, cultures, ethnicities and races and I’m so excited to be part of it.

“We want to open ballet to everyone and hope to continue bringing all aspects of dance, for a diverse range of dancers and audiences, at an affordable price.”

Ballet Cymru (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Ballet Cymru aim to tour at least two productions a year, with one more traditional and the other more creative. Performances have incorporated various other aspects, often overlooked in traditional ballet, such as Welsh clog dancing, aerial hoop work, jump stilts, sign language and more.

Company co-owner, Amy Doughty, said: “We develop inclusive acts for able and disabled people of all ages.

“We want to break down barriers, making ballet accessible to everyone, which is why we cater for those with special needs and have shows’ which include touch tours and audio descriptions whenever possible.

“Wales doesn’t need traditional dancing – you can see that in other places. We like to do things differently and we’re working on creating relaxed performances for people with Autism and ADHD.

“We are aware of the traditional stereotypes of ballet – 30 women who look identical – and we want to challenge that. We look for people who are different and whose personalities shine through.

“We engage with the local community, especially working with schools, to make this possible. We show what we can do and enable others to get involved, nurturing their talent and passion.

“We don’t want to always do the expected, but we don’t want to alienate people. We tend to focus on something familiar – such as Romeo and Juliet – but add our own modern, urban edge to it.”

Ballet Cymru (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Ms Doughty, like many involved with Ballet Cymru, is a mother and unhindered as their building is family friendly, with a toy corner and cot for those who need to bring along their little ones.

The company caters to men as well as women, including 22-year-old Alex Hallas who said: “Being part of Ballet Cymru has been a great experience.

“It’s amazing because it’s enabled us to choreograph and practice dances in a safe environment, with the freedom to play around with what goes well.

“It’s been lovely to progress, and so uplifting. The classical scene in Wales isn’t as heavy as England, so it’s great to feed into the culture and offer refreshing insight into all art forms.”

(Alex Hallas)

19-year-old Josh Fiest joined Ballet Cymru two months ago, following him working for a contemporary dance company in Poland.

Mr Fiest said: “I really enjoyed my work for my former contemporary company, but Ballet Cymru is a little more diverse.

“I’ve really enjoyed the experiences which has helped me develop my skills.

“There’s a lot of freedom to create movements and see how it feels. I’ll be joining the company on our China tour and I’m very excited!”

(Josh Fiest)

Ballet Cymru also offers P.O.I.N.T.E (Performance Outreach Inclusive Nurturing Training Excellence) Summer Schools and their DUETS Scholarship programme.

The DUETS programme addresses gaps in provision for dance opportunities in Wales, reaching out to people and families, particularly those living in poverty or low socio-economic areas. This has included the company working closely with Pillgwenlly Primary School in Newport.

They host an Associate Programme which aims to compliment students’ existing dance training, helping young dangers develop their skills. Auditions for this programme, which costs £200, are at the Ballet Cymru studio on June 29, but those interested should apply not later than June 22.

Ballet Cymru (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

They also have Ballet Classes for Adult Beginners on Mondays, 6pm-7.15pm, plus Inclusive Youth Creative Dance sessions (suitable for 8+) on Wednesdays, 6pm-7pm.

Ballet Cymru are also involved with the Future Generations Act, introduced by the Welsh Government. They focus on the wellbeing of dancers and staff – paying above minimum wage – as well as aiming to be eco-friendly, by using solar panels and recycling bins.

The company is currently fundraising to buy their own vehicles (currently hiring them) including a minibus to enable them to reach out more to schools in the community.

They will have a fundraising summer fair at their Rogerstone base, 11am-3pm, on Sunday July 21. There is free entry and free parking.

