TRAFFIC is queuing and there are heavy delays on the westbound carriageway of the M4 around Newport.

Queues are starting between Junction 29 A48(M) to Junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road).

The AA reports that there are severe delays of 15 minutes, with an average speed 15mph.

It says that there has not been an accident, and the queues are the result of "usual traffic heading to Brynglas Tunnel where three lanes go into two."