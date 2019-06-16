TRAFFIC is queuing and there are heavy delays on the westbound carriageway of the M4 around Newport.
Queues are starting between Junction 29 A48(M) to Junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road).
READ MORE:
- M48 Severn Bridge closed as speed restrictions to be lifted.
- 'If we disappeared there would be disastrous repercussions': One of the last hill farmers says he worries for the industry's survival.
- ‘High risk’ Newport paedophile jailed for grooming young girl.
The AA reports that there are severe delays of 15 minutes, with an average speed 15mph.
It says that there has not been an accident, and the queues are the result of "usual traffic heading to Brynglas Tunnel where three lanes go into two."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment