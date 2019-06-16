A NEWPORT man says he is thinking of refusing to pay his council tax until council bin men start picking up litter left strewn on pavements near his house.

Hassan Ahmed, of James Street in the Pill area of the city, claims that living on his street is “like living on a tip”.

According to Mr Ahmed, Newport council rubbish collectors will only collect rubbish inside the bins, and ignore everything that has spilled over onto the pavement.

“It happens every week. On Friday, the bin men will turn up and empty the wheelie bins,” he explained.

“There’s still more than 40 bags of rubbish just lying all over the place, it’s like a tip outside my flat. No recycling being done at all.

“It’s mainly near the newer flats down the road.

"I pay council tax, but I’m considering stopping as a result of this.”

Mr Ahmed, who says he has not made an official complaint to the council, has spoken to the landlord of the flats but claims the problem has continued.

“I’ve spoken to the landlord, but the tenants don’t seem to understand about recycling,” he said.

Mr Ahmed claims that action has been slow in coming due to the area of the city in which the rubbish problem is occurring.

“They (Newport City Council) wouldn’t put up with this in Ridgeway or other areas,” he said.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable that they let this happen in Pill.

“I just want to live in a respectable street and not on a tip.”

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Newport City Council deplores flytipping and takes action to deal with incidents on its land and highways when it is reported.

“However, we understand the complainant in this case has not reported the alleged flytipping in this case.

“Refuse collectors do not pick up extra bags as their priority is to complete their rounds and it would also send out the wrong message to residents.

“It is important to stress that everyone has a public duty to dispose properly of the waste they generate for the good of their neighbours, their community and the wider environment.

There is absolutely no excuse for flytipping.

“We are investigating now we have been made aware of the problem.”