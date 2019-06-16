RUNNERS of all ages went pink for the day as they took part in the annual Race for Life in Cwmbran.

Almost 1,000 runners took to Northfields Recreation Ground for the event, battling through the showers to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Coinciding with Father's Day, this year's event was the first time that men could enter the Race for Life, lining up alongside their wives, daughters, mums and sisters at the start line.

(Team JoLi running the Cwmbran Race for Life for Joanne Little.)

Joanne Little was running the event with her family and friends from all around Gwent after recovering from cancer last year.

Her sister, Donna Brain, said: "There's 10 of us running with Joanne - we're Team JoLi.

"So far we've raised just over £1,000.

"Joanne rang the bell in December. If it wasn't for the fundraising and treatment she received, she wouldn't be here today."

(Angela Poulakis, Ellie Poulakis and Julia Robertson at the Cwmbran Race for Life.)

Angela Poulakis, from Croesyceiliog, was taking part for her brother-in-law Nick Poulakis.

She said: "I've just lost my brother Nick a couple of weeks ago. He was 56.

"It's our first race for life.

"We are looking forward to it. I'm not sure how much of it we will run, but we are going to enjoy it."

(Sonia Unsted, Daisy Unsted, Beth Webb, Maisie Athur and Tracey Arthur running the Cwmbran Race for Life.)

Tracey Arthur was running after recovering from cancer.

She said: "I had cancer 10 years ago, and we are running for our grandparents.

"We do this most years. It's Daisy and Maisie's first Race for Life - they're 12 and eight years old.

"We're looking forward to it."

(Julian Grumbridge from Risca running the Cwmbran Race for Life with his son Rhys.)

And Julian Grumbridge, from Risca, was running with his nine-year-old son Rhys.

He said: "I am a nurse and we do a lot of work caring for people with cancer.

"I try to do my bit each year and Rhys is a keen runner and wanted to get involved too.

"It's nice to take part in this together."

Event organiser Lisa Sweeting said: "We had 950 runners take part this year, and we are looking to raise £39,500.

"It's Father's Day and it is the first year we have opened it up to men as well. I have spotted quite a few men taking part.

"It's a brilliant event and everyone's coming together to raise money for a fantastic cause."

Here are a selection of pictures taken from the event, see if you can spot yourself:

(Warming up for the 5km Race for Life in Cwmbran. Pictures: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(The start of the 5k Race for Life in Cwmbran. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(A young runner at the start of the 5k Race for Life in Cwmbran. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Runners at the start of the 5k Race for Life in Cwmbran. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Runners in fancy dress in the 5k Race for Life in Cwmbran. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)