PETROLHEADS gathered at the Celtic Manor Resort on Sunday for the inaugural 'Motoring at the Manor' event.

Visitors were treated to more than £3 million worth of cars on show, from all forms of racing, as well as other classic cars.

A Model T Ford, a classic E-Type Jaguar and a range of Formula1 and touring cars drew the crowds in to the display areas.

The day also featured demonstration drives, where the crowds were able to watch iconic cars being put through their paces along 'The Bridge Run'.

Some of the crowd favourites were the Austin Maxi and Audi Quattro rally cars, while racing Minis and a VW Beetle also took to the track.

(Audi Quattro rally car at the Motoring at the Manor event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

A series of motoring legends took to the main stage throughout the day, offering insights into motor racing and reliving anecdotes from their careers.

Among those to take to the stage were former British Touring Car racer Anthony Reid, Welsh rally driver Dai Llewellin and Nicky Grist, co-driver for the legendary late Colin McRae, as well as current British Rally Champion Matt Edwards.

Music was provided throughout the day by the Sisterhood Trio and Apple Tree Theory, and racing fans could watch on as the finale of the Le Mans 24 hours race was screened live.

(A Darrian race car at the Motoring at the Manor event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Members of the public were challenged to see who could make it as a racing driver, with a 'stealth racer' simulator set up to test their skills and see who could put in the fastest lap.

There were also prizes handed out for the best dressed guest and the best visitor car.

Here are a selection of pictures from the event:

(An E-Type Jaguar on display at the Motoring at the Manor event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(A Model T Ford on display at the Motoring at the Manor event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(The Grant Williams Racing display at the Motoring at the Manor event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(The racing car display at the Motoring at the Manor event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(The Stealth Racer offering members of the public the chance to set a winning lap time at the Motoring at the Manor event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)