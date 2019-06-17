NINETIES chart topping girl group All Saints, head to Chepstow Racecourse next month for an unforgettable Ladies Night.

The award-winning group will be playing live, after racing on Ladies Evening where there will also be £1,000 on offer for the Best Dressed Lady.

Shaznay, Nicole, Natalie and Melanie say they are looking forward to heading to Wales for the show: “We did a really intimate one-off show at the Glee Club in Cardiff last year and it was incredible, our Welsh fans are so lovely, welcoming and enthusiastic.

“Welsh fans definitely know how to party!”

The Chepstow show will see them share highlights from their acclaimed new album but - of course - the older favourites will be in the mix on the night too.

The ladies have spoken a lot in recent years about their heady days of chart stardom, the pressures, rivalries, compromises and the insecurities of fame. So, it is testament to them that they all look at ease with themselves and with each other, relaxed and healthy.

Shznay said: “We’re all really into our fitness and running and there’s some gorgeous areas in Wales with really lush greenery, so we’re looking forward to getting out for a run.

“But, there is nothing like playing music that takes you back to good times.

“I think that, while our fans have grown up, much like we have, they still come to our shows for a great night out.”

The Ladies Evening, featuring All Saints, will be on Friday, July 12, at Chepstow Racecourse.

Executive director at Chepstow Racecourse, Phil Bell, said: “All Saints are one of the most beloved acts of the 90s.

“We would encourage anyone who wants to enjoy an evening of top tunes, a bit of dancing, and perhaps a little nostalgia, to come along, dress up, and bring your friends.

“We have some great ticket and hospitality packages on offer and we will hold a Best Dressed Lady competition on the night with a £1,000 first prize and top ten prizes too.”

Tickets are available at