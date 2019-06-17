DIRECT from a week-long run in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre, and performing to sell-out audiences in more than 50 countries worldwide, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is back.

This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of folk and rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel.

Featuring a full cast of talented West End actor- musicians, their performance will take audiences back to the groovy times of the 1960s.

It tells the tale of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ toll duo ‘Tom and Jerry’, right through to their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage, while a full live band perform all their hits, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and more.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story - 50th anniversary celebration will be at Riverfront Theatre on Friday June 2, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are available (£22.50, or £20.50 concessions) from tickets.newportlive.co.uk or from the Riverfront box office on 01633 656757.