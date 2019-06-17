SOUTH WALES MINERS.

Annual Conference.

Compensation and pensions.

AS REPORTED in Monday's South Wales Argus, the proceedings at the first day of the South Wales Miners' Federation annual conference were principally devoted to the questions relating to safety appliances to the mines, compensation and pensions. In connection with the latter subject, a resolution from the Pontlottyn Lodge that all miners of 35 years service be granted a life pension, was carried.

The Tower Lodge submitted a resolution that, in the case of death, the widow or dependents should receive full compensation while such dependency remains, and this was agreed too. It was also decided to urge the amending of the Compensation Act so that in all cases of fatal accidents the compensation paid to dependents shall be increased by at least 100 per cent and that pensions equal to the minimum wage of the grade to which the deceased workmen belonged to should be granted, the General Secretary, to make the first proposal failing which the other proposal was to be submitted to the employers.

Several resolutions on the subject of improved ambulance facilities, the provision of a safety shot-firing apparatus, and of dust-proof trams were carried, and the principal of the adoption of electric safety lamps, with an additional safety oil lamp for use in every ten working places was adopted. It was further decided that a Safety Committee be formed comprised of workmen and members of the Workmens' Inspectors to deal with all questions appertaining to the safety of the workmen employed in and about the mines, a proposal that Workmens' Inspectors alone be appointed, being defeated.

A suggested amendment to the regualtions appertaining to the Examinations of Mines' Examiners and Second-Class Certificates, that should a competitor fail in one or two subjects he should only have to the following year on the failing subjects, was defeated.

ST WOOLOS SCHOOLS.

Nurses Leaving.

The St Woolos Schools, Newport, at present occupied by the nursing staff of Wooloston Hospital, will be vacated almost immediately.

It was reported at a meeting of Newport Elementary Education Committee on Monday that in all probability the boys and girls would be able to re-occupy the premises immediately after the summer vacation. The question of acquiring open spaces for school playing fields was discussed, and the suggestion was made that a piece of land in proximity to Corporation Road Schools should be made into a playing ground for the use of scholars at that school.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dr. J. Lloyd Davies, and the Architect were asked to visit the site and to see whether it was suitable for purpose.