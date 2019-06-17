A CYCLIST has been injured following a crash with a car in Newport.

Officers from Gwent Police and an ambulance attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 9am, Gwent Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Oakfield Road, Newport.

"The collision involved a grey Toyota and a cyclist.

"It is believed that the cyclist has sustained injuries in their leg."

It is not yet known how serious the injuries to the cyclist are.