A CYCLIST has been injured following a crash with a car in Newport.
Officers from Gwent Police and an ambulance attended the scene.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 9am, Gwent Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Oakfield Road, Newport.
"The collision involved a grey Toyota and a cyclist.
"It is believed that the cyclist has sustained injuries in their leg."
READ MORE:
- Runners dress in pink to raise money for Cancer Research with Cwmbran Race for Life
- 'Huge problem' of loneliness among older people
- Locked up: The criminals who have been sent to prison in the last month
It is not yet known how serious the injuries to the cyclist are.