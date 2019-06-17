THIS is the shocking photo of a car that crashed into an 1860s-era wall in Bassaleg.
It happened on Caerphilly Road just after 4am yesterday.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of driving over the limit of alcohol.
Post office owner Shaun Pritchard was woken up by the crash, saying: "I woke up like a startled rabbit just after 4am. The bang was loud.
"I looked out and could see that a car had driven through the 1860s-built wall between the post office and house next door."
A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "At approximately 4:50am on Sunday, June 16, Gwent Police were called to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Caerphilly Road, Newport.
"The collision involved a Vauxhall Zafira which was believed to have left the road and collided with a wall.
"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and has been released under investigation."
